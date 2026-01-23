Not particularly pretty, but fascinating: naked mole rats are considered medically interesting animals. Researchers have now discovered that a special scent emitted by the queen keeps her court calm.

Naked mole rats are a species of mammal native to East Africa. They grow up to 15 centimeters long and can live up to 30 years. (File photo)

Using a special scent, naked mole rat queens ensure that no competition arises within their colony. The queen’s scent ensures that only she can reproduce—even when she is not present, according to a research team led by Gary Lewin of the Max Delbrück Center (MDC) in Berlin, as reported in the journal *Nature*.

Naked mole rats are a species of mammal native to East Africa. They grow up to 15 centimeters long and can live up to 30 years. These animals have barely visible fur, as well as strikingly large incisors for digging and tactile hairs. Their eyes and ears are tiny.

Naked mole rats are among the very few mammals that have a queen; like ants or bees, they live in stable colonies, forage for food together, raise their young, and work together to fulfill tasks for the community, according to the MDC. “For our current study, we wanted to find out what biological mechanisms the queen uses to maintain her sole rule,” explains neuroscientist Lewin.

The queen exudes a special scent

It was suspected that pheromones play a role, in part because naked mole rats can distinguish between members of their own colony and those of another colony by smell. Lewin and his team discovered that only the queens emit the chemical isopropyl myristate.

The substance is odorless to humans, but not to naked mole rats. Using methods that measure blood flow—and thus the activity of individual brain regions—the team was able to demonstrate that the animals can perceive and process the substance, explains Mohammed Khallaf, the study’s first author.

Harmony within the group

The scientists explain that if a queen dies or leaves the colony—meaning her scent is no longer present—violent fighting and new sexual encounters break out within a few days. However, when the researchers sprayed isopropyl myristate daily, harmony prevailed within the group. The substance causes all other females in the colony to remain infertile. In this way, the queen ensures that only she herself can reproduce.

According to the study, however, the queen produces isopropyl myristate only when she is pregnant. If she can no longer reproduce, fights over the succession to the throne break out.

Lewin has been researching the biology of naked mole-rats for about 25 years. According to reports, around 450 animals live in tunnel systems at the Max Delbrück Center, similar to their natural habitat. Naked mole-rats are extremely interesting from a medical perspective: they live to a very old age for rodents, do not develop cancer, and experience little pain, according to the Max Delbrück Center.