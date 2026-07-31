Extreme heat also takes a toll on wildlife. Some species cope with it using unusual tricks: dragonflies do handstands facing the sun, and storks use their droppings as protection from the heat.

Animals also suffer from extreme heat. At this Pakistani zoo, they're helping the tiger by giving it ice. In the wild, some animals have unusual ways of cooling off.

Here's what it's all about Extreme heat also takes a toll on wildlife.

Amphibians, young birds, and bats, in particular, suffer from drought and overheated habitats.

Some species develop amazing strategies to cool off—from doing handstands to using feces as “sunscreen.”

Experts recommend helping wildlife by providing water sources and creating natural gardens. Summary created with

It’s not just us humans who are suffering from the approaching heat waves: Extreme heat is also a challenge for many wild animals—sometimes with dramatic consequences.

Dagmar Haase, an urban and landscape ecologist at Humboldt University in Berlin, explains: “Amphibians and young birds are the first to die as a result of drying-up bodies of water and overheated nests.” Insects, in some cases, are suffering population collapses due to parched soil and a lack of flower nectar.

Inga Olfen of the German Wildlife Foundation adds: “During prolonged heat waves, exhausted or dead moles are found from time to time. They have trouble when the soil becomes too dry and hard. Above all, earthworms burrow deeper into the ground—and the moles can no longer find their main source of food.”

Bats Suffer in Warm Attics

Extreme heat can also be problematic for bats, explains Tanja Straka, an expert in natural habitats and wildlife management at Weihenstephan-Triesdorf University of Applied Sciences. Attics, where bats give birth to their young, heat up significantly, and there are hardly any cooler places for them to retreat to. “Bats fulfill important ecosystem functions, such as pest control.” A decline in their populations could have long-term effects on entire ecosystems.

According to Haase, the struggle for increasingly scarce water during heat waves can also have unintended consequences. “Crowding around the remaining water sources accelerates the spread of deadly viruses and parasites among wildlife in cities. Ultimately, this can pose a threat to humans in addition to the heat itself.”

How Wild Animals Cope with the Heat

"Almost all animals suffer from high temperatures. They seek out cool places and water sources, try to conserve as much energy as possible, and shift their activities to the night or early morning," says Olfen.

Wild boars wallow in pits that are as damp as possible, stags take a dip in bodies of water, and roe deer avoid the sun and physical activity, seeking relief from the heat in the shade of the forest. The European hare also rests during intense heat, but can use its spoon-shaped ears to release excess body heat into the environment.

Elephants have very few sweat glands. Therefore, to protect themselves from the heat, they primarily fan their ears to cool down, spray water over themselves with their trunks, and rub themselves with mud or dust to protect themselves from the sun. imago stock&people

Some animals have their own unique strategies for cooling off a bit. “Humans sweat—but with fur and feathers and no sweat glands, that doesn’t work,” explains Olfen.

Foxes, as well as some birds, pant instead. The resulting evaporation helps them cool down. Pigeons flutter their throats—that is, they vibrate the muscles in their larynx—to expose their moist mucous membranes to the air and release heat. According to Olfen, storks are particularly creative: “Storks smear their own droppings on their legs as protection against the heat.”

According to the expert, insects also have their own special tricks: Dragonflies do a sort of handstand and raise their hindquarters upward to minimize the surface area of their bodies exposed to the sun.

How People Can Help

And what can you do if you want to help animals suffering from heat stress? “You can set up water bowls in the garden or on the balcony, with stones as perches,” explains Olfen from the Wildlife Foundation. The water in them should be changed daily. When designing gardens and cities, the rule is: “We need more evaporative surfaces, more trees, and more bodies of water.”

Fun in the Water in the Garden: Birds also enjoy a chance to cool off in the summer. Data Protection Act

Straka also urges people to keep an eye on affected animals: “If their habitats are known, they should be monitored regularly from the outside to identify heat-stressed or weakened animals early on and, if necessary, take them to appropriate wildlife rehabilitation centers.”