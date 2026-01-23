Fancy a night under the stars? Wild camping is allowed in some places in Switzerland, but only under certain conditions. The Touring Club Switzerland reminds you of the applicable rules.

Wild camping is becoming increasingly popular, but it is subject to strict regulations. (File photo)

WHERE IS WILD CAMPING ALLOWED?

In Switzerland, there are no uniform regulations regarding wild camping. As a result, the rules may vary from municipality to municipality. The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) therefore recommends contacting the municipality or the local police before spending the night. On private property, permission from the owner is required.

However, wild camping is strictly prohibited in several protected areas, such as federal hunting reserves, wildlife quiet zones, the Swiss National Park, and other nature reserves. Bivouacking above the tree line is generally tolerated, provided that local regulations and the environment are respected. Outside of Switzerland, according to the TCS, wild camping is permitted in countries such as Norway, Sweden, Finland, Scotland, and Albania.

HOW CAN WE PROTECT NATURE?

Anyone who spends the night in nature also has a responsibility. In its Monday announcement, the TCS advises choosing an inconspicuous spot and respecting the peace and quiet of wild animals, especially at dusk and at night. Any noise disturbance should be avoided.

Another golden rule is: Leave no trace of your visit. All trash, including food scraps, must be taken with you. Lighting a fire is permitted only in areas expressly designated for that purpose and must be avoided during periods of dry weather or when there is a fire hazard.

HOW DO I PREPARE?

The association also warns of natural hazards. It is recommended that you pay attention to weather forecasts and refrain from going on an outing in case of bad weather. You should avoid locations in riverbeds, avalanche paths, and areas prone to rockfalls and lightning strikes.