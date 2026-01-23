Last year, a SpaceX “Falcon 9” rocket carried two landers to the Moon. Now, a part of the rocket could make an unplanned impact on the Moon—but will the impact be visible?

Here's what it's all about About a year and a half after its launch, a piece of a SpaceX rocket could make an unplanned impact on the Moon.

This is the upper stage of the "Falcon 9" rocket from the private space company SpaceX, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, which was used to launch two landers to the Moon in January 2025.

If a live observation is not possible, it could take several hours or even days to confirm a possible impact. Summary created with

According to scientists, about a year and a half after its launch, a piece of a SpaceX rocket could make an unplanned impact on the Moon. The impact is calculated to occur on Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. CEST, according to, among others, U.S. astronomer Bill Gray and the U.S. space agency NASA. The object in question is the upper stage of the “Falcon 9” rocket from the private space company SpaceX, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, which launched two landers to the Moon in January 2025.

It is still unclear whether the impact will be visible from Earth. “I think it will be very, very hard to see, if not impossible,” said William Cooke, a manager at the U.S. space agency NASA. Astronomer Gray told the *New York Times*: “The object will strike at a point where there is at least a little hope that we’ll be able to observe it.”

It is still unclear when and how a surcharge might be confirmed

If live observation is not possible, it could take several hours or even days to confirm a possible impact, since this would then only be possible, for example, with the help of probes that would send photos of a potentially formed crater back to Earth. In a few days, for example, NASA’s “Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter” is scheduled to fly over the expected impact site.

The "Falcon 9" rocket launched on January 15, 2025, carrying the lunar landers "Blue Ghost" from the U.S. company Firefly Aerospace and "Resilience" from the Japanese startup ispace. "Blue Ghost" landed on the Moon about two months later, while "Resilience" failed to land shortly thereafter, and the lander crashed into the Moon. The lower stage of the "Falcon 9" rocket returned to Earth.

SpaceX: “A combination of solar activity and gravitational forces”

The upper rocket stages would often burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere as planned during such missions, said SpaceX manager Julianna Scheiman at a press conference. “But for high-energy missions, we have to perform a different maneuver to ensure that the upper stage complies with the relevant rules and regulations.” That was done in this case—“and what happened was a combination of solar activity and gravitational forces that set it on a course toward the Moon.”

Although this was unplanned in this particular case, NASA stated that, in principle, a landing on the Moon is also “a recognized option for disposal that can offer a predictable, traceable, and safer approach to the end of a mission.” “There is no danger to Earth.” For scientific reasons, the agency will continue to monitor the rocket stage’s trajectory and the impact site.

About four years ago, news first emerged of an unplanned collision between a rocket part and the Moon. Based on images from the “Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter” probe, NASA scientists assumed at the time that it was a part of an old Chinese rocket, likely the launch vehicle for the “Chang’e 5-T1” mission, which had been launched into space from Earth in 2014. China, however, had rejected these reports. There have been several planned impacts on the Moon for research purposes in the past.