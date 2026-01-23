Migration is a central theme in Swiss literature. The exploration of migration began in the 1970s with what is known as “guest worker literature.” It proved to be an immense enrichment for literature, both in terms of content and language.

The Schwarzenbach "Foreign Invasion" Initiative sparked political controversy in 1970. Writers with immigrant backgrounds began to explore their origins through literature—thereby opening up the literary world to new perspectives. (Archive photo)

The birth of “migration literature” in Switzerland coincided with a political event. In June 1970, the (male) Swiss population voted on James Schwarzenbach’s “anti-immigrant initiative.” In response to the polarized atmosphere leading up to the vote, the *Neue Zürcher Zeitung* published an advance excerpt from a book by the Ticino author Anna Felder. The first installment of *Quasi Heimweh* appeared on April 20, 1970.

In it, Felder recounts the feelings and daily lives of Italian “guest workers” in Switzerland. The narrator, a young teacher from northern Italy, gains insight into the hardships faced by the children and the working conditions of their parents. Every now and then, she is interrupted by an anonymous voice that interjects in staccato, describing how the “Tschinggen” feel marginalized and disrespected in Switzerland. It’s hard to live here: “It’s like choking and swallowing it down.”

The Schwarzenbach Initiative was ultimately rejected. Perhaps “Quasi Heimweh” played a small part in that.

Max Frisch's Appeal

Max Frisch had already identified the dilemma between prosperity and immigration as early as 1965 in the foreword to Alexander I. Seiler’s book *Siamo Italiani*. “A small, privileged class finds itself in danger: they called for workers, and people are coming”—people who are indispensable to this prosperity.

Also in 1970, *Harmloses, bitte* was published—the debut work by Erica Pedretti, an author and artist born in Moravia, Czech Republic. Her migration is not directly addressed in the book; rather, it is reflected in the bewildered gaze of a child who observes her surroundings in the Engadin while her thoughts drift to memories of fear and flight.

Pedretti expresses this effect of superimposition poetically. She narrates in a sober and clear manner, often in a list-like fashion, only to falter again and again. Memory becomes fragile; dissonance tears holes in the text. Not least because of this aesthetic strategy, Pedretti’s work has, to this day, scarcely been considered from the perspective of migration.

Ilma Rakusa and Zsuzsanna Gahse also followed a similar path. Gahse, in particular, has focused on language since her first book, *Zero* (1983); she examines modes of expression and compares them with other idioms. This has given rise to a highly distinctive narrative style.

Memories of Home

In the mid-1980s, a first wave of “migration texts” began to emerge. In 1984, the University of Bern announced a writing contest for authors who “speak German as a foreign language.” The theme was “A Stranger in Switzerland.” The winning entries were written by Irena Brežná, Dragica Rajčić, and Franco Supino, among others.

A year later, Dante Andrea Franzetti’s *Der Grossvater* was published, followed in 1986 by Francesco Micieli’s *Ich weiss nur, dass mein Vater grosse Hände hat*. Both authors explored the question of where home lies and what memories they associate with it. For Micieli, it was the pain of separation from his parents; for Franzetti, it was the magic of his grandfather’s attic.

1986 also saw the debut of Irena Brežná and Dragica Rajčić with their first books. In *So kam ich unter die Schweizer* (*How I Ended Up Among the Swiss*), Brežná observed the “foreign, introverted mountain people in concrete buildings” through the eyes of an anthropologist with a penchant for cool sarcasm. It is not the Slovak narrator who is the outsider here, but the country she is visiting.

Rajčić, who hails from Croatia, adopted a linguistic strategy in *Halbgedichte einer Gastfrau* to which she has remained faithful to this day. To avoid becoming mute and “varükt,” the “landlady” expresses herself through her own “words,” in which the sense of strangeness is grammatically anchored, creating a discernible difference from the linguistic norm.

Feminist Perspectives

Two female authors from Hungary deserve special mention in this regard. In the spring of 1986, Ágota Kristóf’s *Le grand Cahier* was published and immediately translated into German (*Das grosse Heft*). Kristóf, who did not arrive in Switzerland until she was 21, wrote in a foreign language, a fact that is stylistically reflected in an oppressive sobriety.

Christina Viragh, who is 18 years younger, also explores the themes of home and exile in her debut novel, *Unstete Leute* (1992). In it, she blends meticulous attention to detail with vague sensations, lending the novel an elusive quality.

In addition to stylistic innovation, these two books signal something else. “Migration literature” in the early decades was heavily influenced by female authors. As a reminder, women’s suffrage was not introduced in Switzerland until 1971. Feminist perspectives were thus a key driving force behind diversification—not only in literature.

The Tricky Term “Migration Literature”

Books written by immigrants are often grouped under the term “migration literature.” This is convenient, but the term has its pitfalls. For it pushes the writers labeled as such into a niche: into a “gentle exclusion,” as the author Eugène once put it.

Yet the term actually signifies the exact opposite: openness to experiences, motivations, and writing styles. The topic of migration opens up new worlds that lead beyond Switzerland’s narrow confines. Furthermore, it broadens the range of literary expression, thereby revitalizing literature as a whole.

As a result, a new term has become established in recent years: post-migrant literature. It draws on the concept of the “post-migrant,” which holds that experiences of migration have always shaped society and are therefore not suitable as a criterion for distinction.*

*This article by Beat Mazenauer, Keystone-SDA, was produced with support from the Gottlieb and Hans Vogt Foundation.