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Bratwurst, rocket ice cream, or watermelon: If you eat smart when temperatures are high, you can prevent circulatory problems and stay feeling energized longer. Tips from nutrition specialist Jürg Hösli.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you What foods and drinks help during hot weather? Nutrition specialist Jürg Hösli explains what actually helps the body cope on hot days.

Many so-called summer staples actually put a strain on the body rather than cooling it down. The key is to stay hydrated, get enough minerals, and eat easily digestible foods.

If you eat smart on days like these, you can prevent circulatory problems and stay feeling fit longer. Even small changes can make a noticeable difference. Summary created with

Temperatures are rising, your circulation is working overtime—and suddenly, ice cream, grilled sausages, and a cold beer seem especially tempting. But not everything that feels refreshing is actually good for your body.

Nutrition specialist Jürg Hösli explains which foods are beneficial on hot days and which summer staples place an additional strain on the body.

Why Heavy Meals Can Be a Burden in Hot Weather

High temperatures put a strain on the body. Foods that are particularly hard to digest and high in fat can then put an additional strain on the stomach.

Hösli therefore recommends smaller portions and easily digestible dishes. Large amounts of meat or other protein-rich foods from the grill, in particular, could cause the body to overheat.

"The heat puts a strain on our bodies. The intestines, in particular, don't do well in high temperatures," says Hösli. People who eat heavy meals feel this even more clearly in high temperatures.

This Is What a Good Summer Menu Looks Like

According to the expert, watermelon, lettuce, and yogurt are already a good foundation.

He recommends boiled potatoes as a filling side dish. They are easy to digest and can help replenish the salt lost through heavy sweating.

According to Hösli, easily digestible fish, lentils, or chickpeas are good sources of protein. Foods with high water content, such as cucumbers, peaches, soups, or watermelons, also help you take in extra fluids.

That's why ice cream isn't a real way to cool off

Ice cream can lift your spirits and feels cool at first. However, it doesn't provide the body with lasting relief from the heat.

Cold foods and beverages must be brought up to body temperature. According to Hösli, this process consumes energy. As a result, the body may sweat more and lose additional water and minerals.

No one has to give it up entirely. However, Hösli recommends drinking water while eating ice cream.

These drinks are better in hot weather

Tap water works best. If you find that too boring, you can mix it with a little fruit juice or lemon juice.

Drinks with a high sugar content are less suitable. Because of the high sugar content, the body has to direct additional water into the digestive tract.

Recipe for Cucumber-Basil Lemonade For four glasses, you'll need: a cucumber

8 to 10 basil leaves

the juice of one lemon

2 to 3 tablespoons of honey

Mineral Water

Ice cubes Finely puree three-quarters of the peeled cucumber. Slice the remaining cucumber and divide it among the jars. Add the lemon juice, honey, and basil to the cucumber purée and blend again. Then divide the mixture among four glasses, top off with mineral water, and serve with ice cubes.

Even beer, which contains alcohol, is not an ideal refreshment because alcohol dehydrates the body.

When it comes to coffee, the assessment is more nuanced. It’s better to drink coffee or tea than nothing at all. However, if drinking coffee makes you need to use the restroom quickly, you should drink water as well or switch to fruit or herbal tea.

How much should you drink?

Erpse Jürg Hösli Jürg Hösli is a nutritionist who enjoys exploring controversial topics in sports, psychology, and nutrition. He is the founder of nutritional diagnostics and the erpse School of Nutritional Diagnostics in Winterthur and Zurich.

On hot days, Hösli recommends that most people drink at least two to two and a half liters of fluid.

However, water should be consumed regularly throughout the day. Drinking large amounts all at once is not advisable.

How much you actually need depends on your daily routine, physical activity, and individual fluid loss.

Spicy food can actually help

Chili can have a surprising effect when it's hot. The active ingredient, capsaicin, triggers a sensation of heat in the body.

This causes us to start sweating. When sweat evaporates from the skin, it can lower body temperature.

Spicy food is therefore not necessarily unsuitable for hot days—provided you can tolerate it well.

A light dinner improves sleep

If you have trouble sleeping in hot weather, you should also pay attention to the timing and portion size of your last meal.

Hösli recommends eating your last meal about four hours before bedtime. The easier the meal is to digest, the less strain it puts on the body during the night.

However, it’s important to eat regularly throughout the day. If you skip meals, you risk getting a sudden hunger pang late in the evening—and then you might end up eating a large, heavy portion after all.