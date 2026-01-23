A group of eight people is on a sailing trip in the Aegean Sea. But when they stop to go for a swim, their boat suddenly drifts away. Not all of them make it back to shore alive.

Disaster in the Mediterranean Your sailboat is drifting away out on the open sea—not everyone makes it to shore

Here's what it's all about A missing German sailor was found dead off the coast of the Greek island of Symi.

His group had become separated from their adrift sailboat while swimming.

Two people reached the shore; five others were rescued. Summary created with

The German sailor who had been missing for days in the southern Aegean Sea is dead. Greek media reported this, citing the coast guard. According to the reports, his body was found in the waters west of the island of Symi.

According to reports, the man had been sailing on a sailboat off the coast of the South Aegean island of Symi last Sunday evening with three other men and four women when the German group decided to go for a swim. According to the Greek news agency ANA-MPA, while they were in the water, the boat was swept away by the current, preventing the sailors from getting back on board.

Subsequently, two of them managed to swim ashore, while five people had to be rescued. Of the eighth man, however, there was no sign—until his lifeless body was recovered from the sea.

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