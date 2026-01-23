A sailing trip in Greece ended in tragedy.
Featured image: Imago
A group of eight people is on a sailing trip in the Aegean Sea. But when they stop to go for a swim, their boat suddenly drifts away. Not all of them make it back to shore alive.
The German sailor who had been missing for days in the southern Aegean Sea is dead. Greek media reported this, citing the coast guard. According to the reports, his body was found in the waters west of the island of Symi.
According to reports, the man had been sailing on a sailboat off the coast of the South Aegean island of Symi last Sunday evening with three other men and four women when the German group decided to go for a swim. According to the Greek news agency ANA-MPA, while they were in the water, the boat was swept away by the current, preventing the sailors from getting back on board.
Subsequently, two of them managed to swim ashore, while five people had to be rescued. Of the eighth man, however, there was no sign—until his lifeless body was recovered from the sea.