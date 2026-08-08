With temperatures above 30 degrees, the Street Parade has begun in Zurich. The hot weather is posing challenges for partygoers.

The misting systems at the Street Parade are in heavy use.

On Saturday afternoon, with temperatures reaching 31 degrees, the sun beats down unchecked from the sky all around Lake Zurich. The heat is the dominant theme at this year’s parade.

Many ravers are scantily clad and are therefore actually perfectly prepared for the weather. But for some, style comes first: Quite a few people show up in long pants, chic dresses, or dark outfits despite the temperatures.

Coveted Shadow

To cool off, the crowd reaches for water guns, spray bottles, and cold drinks. Shade is hard to come by; almost every shady spot near the parade is taken. The misting stations along the route are a big hit.

The numerous security personnel find no relief from the heat in light clothing. Police and security personnel are on duty in their usual uniforms—long pants, sturdy shoes, and a dress shirt.