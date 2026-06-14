Manuel Neuer is back on the national team and set another record in his very first appearance. Germany’s opening match against Curaçao in Houston was the 20th World Cup game for the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who, at 40, is now also the oldest German World Cup player.

As the record-holding World Cup goalkeeper, Neuer tied Hugo Lloris. The Frenchman had snatched the record from him at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by reaching the final. However, Lloris has already ended his career with the national team.

Neuer now matches Lothar Matthäus with five World Cup appearances. No other German soccer player has achieved more. Since 2010, the 40-year-old has been Germany’s number one in every tournament. Matthäus, however, played in 25 World Cup matches. To break that record, Germany would have to reach at least the quarterfinals and Neuer would have to play in every match.

The 2014 World Cup-winning goalkeeper had actually declared his national team career over after the 2024 home European Championship, but has now been brought back by national team coach Julian Nagelsmann. He had been sidelined during World Cup preparations due to muscle tightness in his left calf but has now recovered in time for the start of the tournament.