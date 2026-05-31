Swiss national team coach Murat Yakin once again opted for a back three in the test match against Jordan. Johan Manzambi is also in the starting line-up.

Denis Zakaria is in the starting line-up for the friendly against Jordan as part of the back three

As in the test match against Norway in March, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi form the back three. Michel Aebischer and Johan Manzambi will start on the flanks. While Aebischer is already familiar with this position, Manzambi takes on an unfamiliar role. At SC Freiburg, the 20-year-old normally plays in central midfield. In the national team, he has also been deployed on the wing, but in a more attacking position.

The midfield with captain Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler and the attack with the trio of Dan Ndoye, Breel Embolo and Ruben Vargas are well-rehearsed.

Yvon Mvogo is the nominal number two in goal, as Gregor Kobel, who was ill during the week, will be rested. National coach Murat Yakin has announced that he intends to use the eleven permitted changes to give as many players as possible game time.

The match against World Cup debutants Jordan will be played in St. Gallen and will kick off at 3.00 pm.

Switzerland's line-up: Mvogo; Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi; Manzambi, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Vargas.

Jordan's line-up: Abulaila; Al-Rosan, Abualnadi, Alarab; Haddad, Alrawabdeh, Al-Rashdan, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Olwan, Al-Mardi.