Johan Manzambi is the man of the moment in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Nevertheless, coach Murat Yakin doesn’t want to guarantee the 20-year-old a spot in the starting lineup.

It’s almost become a bit of a trademark: Johan Manzambi almost always begins his answers in French with the word “Franchement,” which translates to something like “honestly.” And so he says this afternoon in the interview zone in Los Angeles: “Honestly, it’s unbelievable.”

Several minutes after the game, he still can hardly believe what just happened. He has just scored his first career brace—and on the biggest stage imaginable. “Scoring two goals at the World Cup in front of the fans, in front of my family, and in an incredible stadium is a childhood dream.”

For a good 70 minutes, the Swiss had the majority of possession against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but they lacked decisiveness in the final third. Their attacks followed a predictable pattern that the opponent eventually figured out. Substitute Manzambi then embodied exactly what the Swiss game had been lacking up to that point: ingenuity, power, and a certain unpredictability.

He took the field with the sole desire to help his teammates, Manzambi explains. The coach gave him some tactical instructions but also told him to simply show what he was capable of. “I think I did that as best as I could.”

Debut a Year Ago

A few meters further inside the stadium, Murat Yakin is also speaking to journalists and is frequently asked about Manzambi. An English-speaking reporter asks the Swiss national team coach to introduce Manzambi “to the world” a bit.

“Johan is a typical street soccer player,” says Yakin. He’s the kind of player who can always create scoring opportunities with his dribbling and shots. “We’re very happy to have him.”

As he speaks, the national team coach recalls that he got his first real impressions of Manzambi almost exactly a year ago. At that time, after several strong performances in the final stretch of the Bundesliga season, Yakin called up the young player for the friendly tour in the U.S.

On June 3, 2025, the 19-year-old from Geneva completed his first training sessions as a national team player on the University of Utah campus and immediately impressed Yakin with his enthusiasm for the game and his drive toward the goal. Instead of gradually introducing Manzambi to the team, the coach put him in the starting lineup as early as the second friendly match. Manzambi repaid the coach’s faith with an assist and a goal in the 4-0 victory over the U.S.

“An incredible soccer player,” but with defensive shortcomings

Manzambi, who grew up in the Servette neighborhood of Geneva, also scored goals in the subsequent World Cup qualifiers—both against Sweden. It was especially special for him that the second goal came during the home game in Geneva.

Nevertheless, Yakin was always careful not to burden the young player with too much responsibility too soon. Although he played in every match, he mostly came off the bench.

This has also been the case in the two World Cup matches so far. After his stellar performance in Los Angeles, however, this role is—unsurprisingly—being called into question. Yakin is asked whether he can really afford not to start a player like that from the beginning.

“Johan is an incredible soccer player, but defensively he sometimes lacks the necessary discipline,” says the coach. “Just as he keeps the opponent busy, he also keeps his own teammates busy from time to time.”

These moments of surprise can be important on offense, but Yakin places great emphasis on organization on defense. That’s why he can’t guarantee that Manzambi will be on the field from the start in the next game, when Switzerland faces co-host Canada. “But he certainly made the most of his playing time today to further establish himself.”

Rapid Rise, Wide Acclaim

The French sports newspaper “L’Équipe” had singled out Manzambi beforehand as one of five young players who could be the surprise of the tournament. Now he has made his first mark: He scored two goals himself, and was instrumental in setting up the goal in between. Naturally, Manzambi was named Man of the Match. And naturally, interest in him will continue to grow.

According to the specialist website Transfermarkt, his market value is already at 50 million euros, making him the highest-valued player on the Swiss squad. This high figure can be attributed, on the one hand, to his youth, and on the other, to his outstanding performances last season.

With Freiburg, he made 47 appearances across three competitions, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists. “It was an incredible season—my first full one,” Manzambi said while still at the preseason training camp in St. Gallen. Just a few days earlier, he had suffered a 0–3 defeat to Aston Villa in the Europa League final but had been named the competition’s best young player.

“To be honest, I’m pretty proud of myself,” Manzambi said at the time. Did he already have a hunch back then about what was to come just a few weeks later?