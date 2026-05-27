Remains in office despite headwinds from the shareholder base: St. Gallen's president Matthias Hüppi
Keystone
Matthias Hüppi remains President of FC St. Gallen. The 68-year-old has emerged victorious from the power struggle between the Board of Directors and the shareholders.
As was announced at a press conference, Patrick Thoma, a member of the Board of Directors who has only been a major shareholder since the fall, is leaving the Board. Thoma and three other shareholders are also relinquishing their shares.