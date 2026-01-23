France comfortably won its second group stage match against Iraq 3-0 after a two-hour rain delay. Kylian Mbappé scored twice and now has 16 World Cup goals.

France celebrated a comfortable 3-0 victory over Iraq in Group I. Once again, Kylian Mbappé was at the center of the action. The captain of the “Équipe Tricolore” scored two goals, tying former World Cup all-time leading scorer Miroslav Klose with 16 goals. But the sole record remains out of reach for now: Since Lionel Messi scored his 18th goal on the same day, a spectacular neck-and-neck race between the two exceptional players is shaping up at this World Cup.

The match in Philadelphia, however, will be remembered for more than just sporting reasons. After Mbappé’s opening goal in the 14th minute, a violent thunderstorm swept over the stadium. Canadian referee Drew Fischer was forced to suspend the match at halftime. It wasn’t until after an unintended break of a good two hours that play resumed.

As a result, far more than the usual hour elapsed between the 1-0 and 2-0 goals. In the 54th minute, Mbappé capitalized on a mistake by the Iraqi defense and effortlessly slotted the ball home after a pass from Ousmane Dembélé. The superstar had further chances to close the gap on Messi, but squandered some of them rather carelessly.

Dembélé capped off his strong performance in the 66th minute with the goal that sealed the 3-0 final score. Iraq put up a brave fight but remained harmless on offense. France reaffirmed its status as the favorite and is confidently heading into the knockout stage.

Match Report

France – Iraq 3–0 (1–0)

Philadelphia. – 68,324 spectators. – Referee: Fischer. – Goals: 14. Mbappé (Olise) 1–0. 54. Mbappé (Dembélé) 2–0. 66. Dembélé (Olise) 3–0.

France: Maignan; Koundé (83. Gusto), Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Koné, Rabiot; Dembélé (68. Doué), Olise (68. Cherki), Barcola (83. Akliouche); Mbappé (91. Thuram).

Iraq: Ahmed Basil; Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen (60. Rebin Sulaka), Akam Hashim, Merchas Doski; Amir Al Ammari (68. Aimar Sher); Ahmed Qasem, Zaid Ismael (60. Youssef Amyn), Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh (69. Marko Farji); Aymen Hussein (26. Ali Al Hamadi).

Notes: Yellow cards: 6. Amir Al Ammari.