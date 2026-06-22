Lionel Messi breaks yet another record. In the 38th minute of the group stage match against Austria, the captain of Argentina scores the 1-0 goal, becoming the sole all-time World Cup leading scorer.

It is Messi’s fourth goal of this World Cup, after he had already shone with a hat trick in the opening match against Algeria. In total, Messi has scored 17 World Cup goals—surpassing Germany’s Miroslav Klose, whose record he had tied in the opening match.