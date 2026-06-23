France’s national team coach, Didier Deschamps, will miss the French team’s final World Cup group stage match against Norway on Friday. The reason is a sad one.

As the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Tuesday, the 57-year-old’s mother has passed away.

Deschamps is returning to France to attend the funeral. As a result, he will neither lead the training sessions ahead of the match nor sit on the bench for the final Group I match. The federation did not initially announce who would replace him during his absence.

With two wins each, France and Norway will face off in a head-to-head match to determine the group winner.