Miro Muheim is in danger of missing Switzerland’s second group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the SFV, the 28-year-old defender has sustained a minor muscle injury.

The nature of the injury was not specified. In any case, Muheim missed Tuesday’s training session—one of only two full team practices ahead of Thursday’s second World Cup match. On Wednesday, the Swiss national team will train again in San Diego before traveling to Manhattan Beach near Los Angeles.

For Muheim, the tournament has not gone well so far. In the 1-1 draw against Qatar, it was the left back from Hamburger SV—who had just come on as a substitute—who unluckily deflected the ball into his own net in the 94th minute.