Murat Yakin and Remo Freuler view the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina with great respect. At the same time, they emphasize that the team’s morale remains high.

A pivotal match is coming up at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood. Switzerland, in particular, needs to bounce back after letting a much-needed victory slip away against Qatar due to a late goal.

Consequently, the atmosphere at the press conference ahead of the second group stage match was tense. While there had been the occasional lighthearted remark before the match against Qatar, this time the coach and players made a point of underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

“We had imagined a different start,” said Remo Freuler, who is expected to play his 90th international match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Now, he said, full concentration is needed to get back on track.

The key to that? “The mental aspect will be very important,” said the 34-year-old midfielder. If every player takes the field with the right focus and full commitment, the rest will follow naturally.

Yakin expects a “very physical” game with plenty of deep passes. The 51-year-old knows what his team needs to pay special attention to: “We’re prepared for their strength on set pieces,” said Yakin. The Bosnian team impressed with its heading ability both in qualifying and in its World Cup opener.

Recently, reports had surfaced suggesting that the mood within the national team was poor. The reason was said to be captain Granit Xhaka’s harsh criticism of his teammates.

Freuler countered this: “Of course, many of us were disappointed. In a team, you have to be able to speak your mind while also respecting the views of others.” That’s normal in soccer, he said. Overall, Freuler added, the mood remains “very, very good.”

The Swiss national team can prove this on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. Swiss time).