Keyboards, coffee mugs, pocket knives. A few ideas for cool gadgets under the Christmas tree. Gemini @blue News

Are you still looking for Christmas presents? You're guaranteed not to go wrong with these gadgets and you'll also have something really original under the Christmas tree.

Martin Abgottspon

The mug that never gets cold

The Ember Smart Mug 2 is a prime example of digital everyday optimization. It keeps drinks at a precisely set temperature for up to 80 minutes, controlled by app or automatically. Do you need that? For slow coffee drinkers, the honest answer is definitely yes. The cup illustrates how even mundane habits can be technically enhanced.

Lost was yesterday

Apple AirTags use the "Find My" network to quickly locate lost items. Using anonymous Bluetooth signals, the location of an AirTag is determined via nearby Apple devices and displayed in the app. The ability to share location information with up to five people makes AirTags particularly practical for families or shared items.

Relief for eyes and temples

Long screen time puts strain on the eyes and head. The Therabody SmartGoggles combine heat, massage and audio content for relaxation. An integrated sensor adapts the programs to the user and is controlled via an app. The product is aimed at people who want to integrate targeted regeneration into their everyday working life.

The tool for the digital world

The Cyber Tool L transfers the classic Swiss army knife to the IT world. With 39 functions, including numerous screwdrivers, bits and tools for fine work, it is designed for repairs and adjustments to electronic devices. It is particularly popular in the technical environment as a compact all-purpose tool.

Technology as a construction and design object

The Lego Retro Radio combines building fun with nostalgic design. Sound effects, movable elements and an integrated smartphone holder give the model practical accents. It is aimed at adults who not only want to use technology, but also stage it.

Compact entry into the world of drones

Weighing less than 250 grams, the DJI Mini 3 remains below many regulatory thresholds. It offers stable video transmission, vertical recording formats and solid flight performance. This makes it particularly suitable for beginners who want to take aerial photos or gain their first experience with drone technology.

Memories in digital format

Digital photo frames replace classic photo albums with flexible presentation. The Dragon Touch Frame offers sufficient storage for extensive photo libraries, can be individually configured and flexibly set up or mounted. It is a contemporary solution for households in which photos are regularly updated.

Accessory for Apple enthusiasts

The iPhone Pocket is less a protective solution than a fashion statement. The knitted case completely encloses the smartphone and can be carried or attached flexibly. With different colors and two carrying options, the product appeals to users for whom design and brand aesthetics are part of the user experience.

Structure in the digital chaos

As the number of devices increases, so does the need for order. The Chouky Cable Management Box combines functionality with a design suitable for living spaces. Two boxes of different sizes provide space for multiple sockets and power supply units, while cable grommets keep cables tidy. The bamboo lid gives the product a discreet, high-quality look. Designed for workstations where technology remains visible.

Precision for frequent typists and power users

Mechanical keyboards have evolved from a niche product to a standard tool for productive work. The Keychron V3 Max combines wireless flexibility with high response speed. Thanks to its 2.4 GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth 5.1 and support for up to three devices, the model is aimed at users who switch between several systems. Simply a pleasant typing experience, whether working or gaming.