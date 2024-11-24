10-year-old children cause trouble in Soyhières. Wikipedia

A group of ten-year-old children are causing trouble in the Jura municipality of Soyhières. The police had to be called out several times.

Lea Oetiker

The police in the Jura municipality of Soyhières have already had to respond more than half a dozen times because of a group of ten-year-old children. The reason: the children are up to mischief, as the "Quotidien Jurassienne" writes.

They stole a woman's handbag, shot at chickens with a bullet gun and set fire to a sheepfold with stolen candles.

The children were caught several times kicking graves in the cemetery or damaging fixtures in the church. "They even defecated under a statue of the Virgin Mary," the president of the parish complained to the newspaper.

Children left the house several times wearing masks

According to the newspaper, the children would sometimes leave the house wearing masks and roam around at night. Other eyewitnesses claim to have seen them with a knife and a small axe.

They are said to be children from the same household. The family moved to Soyhières from German-speaking Switzerland last summer. The child and adult protection authority and the public prosecutor's office have been called in.

The mayor appeals for calm. There is currently no evidence that all the acts can be attributed to the same children.