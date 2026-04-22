Several sushi restaurants in Sweden were closed and over 100 restaurant visitors became ill after eating them. (symbolic image) picture alliance / Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn

After visiting two sushi restaurants near Gothenburg, over 100 people have reported severe nausea. The authorities suspect food poisoning, possibly caused by spoiled salmon.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Sweden, over 100 people have fallen ill after visiting two sushi restaurants near Gothenburg. Many complained of severe nausea. The restaurants were closed as a precaution.

Authorities suspect food poisoning, presumably from tainted salmon. Samples are being examined and a change of supplier shortly beforehand is the focus of attention.

The outbreak is considered unusually large; some of those affected had to be hospitalized. The restaurants remain closed for the time being for cleaning and further investigations. Show more

In Sweden, suspected tainted sushi is causing a massive outbreak of illness. Around 100 people have already come forward - and the number is growing all the time, according to local authorities.

Those affected are complaining of severe nausea. All of them had previously eaten in two related sushi restaurants in Lerum and Floda, suburbs of Gothenburg.

One customer reported on Facebook that she was so seriously ill that she had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

According to the responsible office, an incident of this magnitude has not occurred in recent years.

The salmon was probably spoiled

The authorities are assuming food poisoning. Samples have already been taken and the affected sushi restaurants have been temporarily closed.

According to the operators, all guests may have been infected on the same day - last Saturday. The focus is on possibly spoiled salmon. The supplier is said to have been changed shortly beforehand.

The closure will now also be used for a thorough cleaning. The situation is being taken "very seriously" and everything is being done to get it under control, according to those responsible.