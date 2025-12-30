Ski slope in the Macugnaga ski resort. IMAGO/imagebroker

A technical defect has paralyzed the cable car in the Italian ski resort of Macugnaga: A cabin crashed into the mountain station, three people were injured and around 100 had to be evacuated.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Macugnaga in the Italian Aosta Valley, a cable car has broken down due to a technical defect.

A cabin crashed into the mountain station at too high a speed and three people were slightly injured.

Around 100 people had to be evacuated by helicopter and the lift will remain closed until it has been inspected. Show more

A technical defect has brought the cable car in the ski resort of Macugnaga in the Italian Aosta Valley bordering Switzerland to a standstill. At the mountain station on Monte Moro at an altitude of around 2,800 meters, a cabin apparently collided with the station barrier at too high a speed as it was retracting.

Three people suffered minor injuries. They were treated by a doctor and a nurse who happened to be present and then flown out by rescue helicopter.

The cable car was stopped. Around 100 people, including children, were evacuated by helicopters from the fire department and the financial police.

The cable car operator confirmed a technical defect. The system had not braked correctly when entering the station, which triggered the emergency systems. No major damage to the system was initially detected, but comprehensive checks were initiated. The ski slopes were closed as a precaution.

The cable car was built in 1962 and extensively modernized at the beginning of 2023, including with new motors, sheaves and cabins. The work cost around two million euros and was mainly financed by the Piedmont region.