These shots are simply amazing: a storm of color in the sky, as precise as fireworks. Behind it is a new world record formation of skydivers, created in spectacular teamwork.

Christian Thumshirn

A formation jump over Florida has attracted a lot of attention on social media. The footage shows a precise interplay in the air - colorful canopies that form an impressive pattern step by step.

A formation that attracts worldwide attention

There is more work behind the images than meets the eye. The project took a long time to prepare, many details had to be right - and the result sets new standards.

Why exactly only becomes clear on closer inspection.

More videos from the department