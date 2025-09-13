That's it! 1088 bottles of wine uncorked at the same time. Bild: Keystone

An unusual world record was broken on Saturday in Chardonne VD: 1088 bottles of wine were uncorked at the same time. The organizers achieved an entry in the Guinness Book of Records.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Chardonne VD, 1088 bottles of wine were uncorked simultaneously on Saturday.

A new world record was set.

Around 3000 people watched the spectacle. Show more

The new record was achieved as part of the first winegrowers' festival organized in the village near Vevey on Lake Geneva. The 1088 people who opened the bottles were all ready for the world record attempt with a bottle opener in their hands at around midday. Around 3000 people watched the spectacle.

Bottles containing 0.375 liters of Chasselas were uncorked. Participation in the world record attempt cost 35 francs. Those who paid received the bottle with a special label on it, a glass and a bottle opener as a souvenir.

A representative of the Guinness Book of Records was on site to supervise the attempt. The previous record was held by the village of Poschiavo in the canton of Graubünden with 1054 wine bottles opened simultaneously.