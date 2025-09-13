The new record was achieved as part of the first winegrowers' festival organized in the village near Vevey on Lake Geneva. The 1088 people who opened the bottles were all ready for the world record attempt with a bottle opener in their hands at around midday. Around 3000 people watched the spectacle.
Bottles containing 0.375 liters of Chasselas were uncorked. Participation in the world record attempt cost 35 francs. Those who paid received the bottle with a special label on it, a glass and a bottle opener as a souvenir.
A representative of the Guinness Book of Records was on site to supervise the attempt. The previous record was held by the village of Poschiavo in the canton of Graubünden with 1054 wine bottles opened simultaneously.