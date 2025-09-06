Hippos are the most common cause of fatal animal collisions on the Ivory Coast. Symbolbild: Keystone

A hippopotamus has capsized a canoe in the Ivory Coast, apparently causing the deaths of eleven people. "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the disappearance of eleven people, including women, girls and a small child," said Solidarity Minister Belmonde Dogo on Saturday.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday on the Sassandra River in the town of Buyo in the south-west of the country. The boat was "capsized by a hippopotamus". Three people survived the accident. The search for the missing persons is continuing, the minister explained on Facebook.

According to a study conducted by scientists in Côte d'Ivoire in 2022, the hippopotamus is the most frequently cited animal in officially registered collisions resulting in death or injury to humans. Their population in the West African country is estimated at around 500 animals, spread across several rivers in the south of the country.