Turkish security forces stand guard next to parked ambulances at the entrance to a weapons factory after an explosion. Photo: Uncredited/IHA/AP/dpa Picture: Uncredited/IHA/AP/dpa

An explosion at a Turkish munitions factory has killed 11 people and injured others. An attack has been ruled out.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least eleven people were killed in an explosion at a factory in north-western Turkey on Tuesday.

According to preliminary information, at least three people were also injured in the explosion in the Karesi district, the governor of Balikesir province, Ismail Ustaoglu, told the Turkish broadcaster NTV.

The injured were taken to hospital. Show more

Eleven people have been killed in an explosion at an ammunition factory in the western Turkish province of Balikesir. This was announced by the Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya on Platform X. There had previously been talk of twelve dead. A total of seven people were injured.

The explosion occurred at around 8:30 in the morning in the municipality of Karesi, the TRT broadcaster quoted the governor of Balikesir, Ismail Ustaoglu, as saying. The explosion was not thought to have been caused by sabotage, but by a technical fault.

Factory for ammunition and explosives

TRT showed pictures of a destroyed building. The state news agency Anadolu wrote that a part of the factory had collapsed as a result of the explosion.

According to media reports, the company affected was the Turkish company ZSR. According to its website, ZSR produces ammunition and explosives.