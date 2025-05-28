On the Ascension weekend, long traffic jams on the roads, waiting times at the car loading stations and full trains are to be expected again this year. Columns form at the Gotthard tunnel in particular.

The Federal Roads Office and the TCS are forecasting traffic jams from Wednesday (May 28).

According to the TCS, the longest traffic jams on the Gotthard are to be expected on Ascension Thursday.

In contrast to last year, however, the pass road over the Gotthard is already open, which will relieve congestion in the road tunnel.

On predefined days, the special Cupra lane will also be open, allowing direct access to the Gotthard Pass.

Those traveling towards Italy must also expect waiting times at the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing. Show more

29.05.2025, 7.40 a.m. Eleven kilometers of traffic jam on Thursday morning An eleven-kilometre traffic jam formed in front of the Gotthard north portal on Thursday morning in the southbound direction. The time lost was around one hour and 50 minutes. The reason for the traffic jam between Erstfeld UR and Göschenen UR was traffic congestion, as announced by the Touring Club of Switzerland (TCS) on the X short message service. The A13 via San Bernardino was recommended as an alternative route.

20.02 hrs Still 5 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard 5 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard. 50 minutes more time must be planned. #A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Amsteg und Göschenen Überlastung, 5 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 50 Minuten — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) May 28, 2025

15.28 hrs 10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard There are now 10 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard. The waiting time is 1 hour and 40 minutes. #A2 - Luzern -> Gotthard - zwischen Erstfeld und Göschenen Überlastung, 10 km Stau, Zeitverlust von bis zu 1 Stunde und 40 Minuten — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) May 28, 2025

14.12 hrs 9 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard is now nine kilometers long. Travelers can expect a waiting time of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

12.30 p.m. 7 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard is getting longer and longer, it is now seven kilometers long. Travelers in front of the Gotthard must expect a waiting time of 1 hour and 10 minutes until they can drive through the north portal.

11.48 a.m. 6 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel There are already 6 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard. Travelers to the south have to queue for an hour before they can drive through the north portal.

Wednesday, May 28, 10:46 a.m. The wait has begun The TCS webcam shows the queue. TCS According to the TCS and the online portal "Stau am Gotthard", there are already 4 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the north portal at the Gotthard. Drivers are now waiting 40 minutes before they can get through. Show more

The Federal Roads Office (Astra) and the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) are expecting a high volume of traffic over the upcoming Ascension and Whitsun holiday weekends. As expected, the A2 Gotthard and A13 San Bernardino north-south axes are particularly prone to traffic jams.

In contrast to last year, however, the pass road over the Gotthard is already open, which is a relief for the road tunnel. On predefined days, the special Cupra lane will also be open, allowing direct access to the Gotthard Pass.

The situation should calm down on Friday

According to the TCS, the longest traffic jams on the Gotthard are expected on Ascension Thursday. Last year, the traffic jam at the north portal was 16 kilometers long.

Those traveling towards Italy must also expect waiting times at the Chiasso-Brogeda border crossing. According to the TCS, if you want to avoid the traffic jam, it is best to drive south on Thursday night or early Friday morning. The traffic situation should calm down on Friday.

If travelers from eastern Switzerland and the greater Zurich area want to avoid the Gotthard traffic jam, the San Bernardino route via the A13 is recommended, according to the TCS. This bypass is worthwhile if the waiting time at the Gotthard is more than an hour.

Tips for travelers from western Switzerland

Travelers from western Switzerland heading towards Italy are best advised to use the tunnel through the Great St. Bernard Pass or the Mont Blanc Tunnel. However, there will probably be traffic jams there too.

According to Astra, longer waiting times are also to be expected for BLS car transport between Brig VS and Iselle in Italy. Due to renovation work on the Simplon Tunnel, trains will only run every two hours instead of every one and a half hours during the holidays. Waiting times are also possible at the loading stations at Furka VS, Lötschberg VS and Vereina GR.

The Furka and Nufenen passes should be open again from Ascension Day. However, the dates are not guaranteed and may change depending on the weather. It is therefore advisable to check the road conditions before each pass trip.

As at Easter, there are likely to be traffic jams in front of the Gotthard tunnel again on Ascension Day. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone

Extra trains to relieve congestion

Increased travel volumes can also be expected on the railways. Over Whitsun and Ascension Day, 40 extra trains will therefore be running between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, as announced by SBB. In addition, individual trains will be reinforced with additional carriages or units, including the EuroCity trains that run as far as Italy. A total of 75,000 additional seats will be offered.

Nevertheless, there may be high capacity utilization on individual trains. SBB is therefore asking passengers to plan their journeys early and reserve seats. From March 21 to October 31, bicycles must be reserved on all connections through the Gotthard Base Tunnel.