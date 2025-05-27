  1. Residential Customers
Punching and kicking 11 minors arrested after violent dispute in Valais

SDA

27.5.2025 - 19:37

The Valais police have arrested eleven minors following two violent disputes in Martigny VS.
Symbolbild: Keystone

The Valais cantonal police have arrested eleven minors following two violent disputes in Martigny VS. They have been reported to the juvenile court.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Valais cantonal police have arrested eleven minors following two violent confrontations in Martigny VS.
  • The violent confrontations took place at the end of November 2024.
  • According to the police, the alleged perpetrators are young people aged between 14 and 17, both Swiss and foreign nationals.
Show more

The violent confrontations took place at the end of November 2024, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Tuesday. On a Saturday evening, three young people aged 14 and 15 attacked a 16-year-old and punched and kicked him several times, according to the police.

The following day, in the late afternoon, there was another altercation in a parking garage of a shopping center in Martigny. Eight youths aged between 14 and 17 ambushed a 16-year-old and lured him into an ambush.

Boy stripped, robbed and beaten

They then partially undressed him and punched and kicked him in the face and body. His back and chest were also sprayed with paint. The victim finally managed to flee and get help in the center of Martigny. In addition to the physical violence, he was also robbed of his personal belongings.

After an intensive investigation, the police identified and arrested all those involved, it was reported. In addition to robbery, they will have to answer for assault, theft, damage to property and violation of confidential or private areas by recording devices.

According to the police, the alleged perpetrators are young people aged between 14 and 17, both Swiss and foreign nationals. The police point out that there is zero tolerance for violence.

