Only 12 percent of publicly traded companies worldwide are currently operating in line with the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement. This percentage has not changed from the previous year. This is according to a new analysis by MSCI.

According to an analysis by MSCI, only 12 percent of publicly traded companies worldwide are currently operating in line with the 1.5-degree target of the Paris Agreement. (File photo)

Number of the Week 12 percent of companies are in line with the Paris Agreement

For the analysis, the U.S. financial services provider examined more than 8,000 publicly traded companies. For each company, it calculated what is known as the “implicit temperature increase.” In doing so, MSCI took into account, among other factors, CO2 reduction targets and emissions forecasts.

According to the analysis, one-quarter of companies are on track to cause global warming of between 1.5 and 2 degrees. Two-thirds of companies would even raise the global average temperature by more than 2 degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.