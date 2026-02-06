The crime has deeply affected the town. Henning Kaiser/dpa

Following the violent death of 14-year-old Yosef in Dormagen, Germany, police say a child is suspected of the crime. It is said to be a 12-year-old boy.

SDA

According to dpa information, it is said to be a 12-year-old boy.

The body of the 14-year-old was found by a lake at the end of January; the autopsy report spoke of stab wounds and cuts. Show more

Several days after the death of 14-year-old Yosef in the German town of Dormagen, police say that a child is suspected of having committed the violent act. The public prosecutor's office and the police did not initially provide any further information - for reasons of privacy and protection of minors, it was said.

According to information from the German Press Agency (dpa), the victim is a twelve-year-old boy of German nationality.

Stab wounds and cuts

The "Waldsee" homicide squad has been investigating the death of the teenager for several days. According to the authorities, his autopsy revealed that he had died from stab wounds and cuts.

The body of the 14-year-old from Eritrea was found by a walker at a lake in Dormagen - between Cologne and Düsseldorf - at the end of January. According to the police, around 2,000 people took part in a funeral procession for the dead teenager at the weekend. A public funeral service has been announced for today in Dormagen. The funeral is to take place afterwards in the family circle.

There was great sympathy at the funeral service. Federico Gambarini/dpa

The town of Dormagen expressed its deepest shock. The 14-year-old had lived in Dormagen in municipal accommodation since 2018. He had attended a municipal school and was fully integrated into the town's society.

City in mourning

The youngster's football club also expressed its sadness: "Yosef was an extremely popular boy who was highly regarded not only in the club, but also in the entire village community. His beaming smile and exceptional team spirit made him a valuable member of our club," it said on its website.

Yosef was last seen alive at noon on January 28. A walker discovered his body at around 5 pm. According to media reports from reporters who spoke to the boy's mother, he had told her that he was only going to his shooting club for a short time.

Investigators meticulously searched for and secured evidence at the site of the discovery into the night and the following day. Public prosecutor Janne Jakobek said that so far there was no evidence of a racist or right-wing extremist act.