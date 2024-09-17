The head of government condemned the attack in the strongest possible terms. Archivbild: dpa

School shootings - such as those that frequently occur in the USA - do not actually happen in Portugal. The attack by a twelve-year-old was therefore met with great horror. Even the head of government.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A twelve-year-old has attacked and injured several classmates with a knife at a school in Portugal.

Five girls and one boy suffered cuts to their arms and legs.

The pupil was wearing a bulletproof vest during the attack. Show more

A twelve-year-old attacked and injured several classmates with a knife at a school in Portugal. One twelve-year-old was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but her life is not in danger, the newspaper "Público" and other media reported, citing the authorities. The attack took place in Azambuja, around 50 kilometers northeast of Lisbon. The background initially remained unclear.

The attacker had returned to school after the lunch break and suddenly attacked several children at random with a knife, "Público" quoted the mayor of Azambuja, Silvino Lúcio, as saying. He was wearing a bulletproof vest. A member of school staff intervened and was able to stop the attack. The boy was held by school staff until the police arrived.

Six pupils suffer cuts

According to the mayor, the victims are five girls and one boy who suffered cuts, mainly to their arms and legs. The victims and the perpetrator are being looked after by psychologists, it said. The young attacker had been taken into police custody for the time being and was being questioned.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro condemned the attack "in the strongest terms". On the news platform X, he spoke of an "isolated incident" and "a phenomenon that is alien to Portuguese society, but which should make all those who act in public think responsibly".

