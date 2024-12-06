The Eurojackpot with the maximum sum of 120 million euros has been won. (symbolic picture) Bild: Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Two Eurojackpot tickets from Germany have won a whopping million euros. It is still unclear whether it is one lucky player or several lucky players from a syndicate.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Eurojackpot filled with 120 million euros (approx. 111.4 million Swiss francs) has been won.

Two lottery players or syndicates from Germany will now share the prize.

After 17 draws without a top prize, players were right again for the first time. Show more

Two lottery players or syndicates from North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate have won the Eurojackpot, which is worth 120 million euros (approx. 111.4 million Swiss francs), and will now share the prize.

With the winning numbers 8, 14, 45, 47, 50 and the two Euro numbers 2 and 12, players were correct again for the first time after 17 draws without a main prize, as Westlotto announced on Friday after the draw in Helsinki. Both will now receive 60 million euros.

The full record sum of 120 million went to Germany only twice. One winner came from Schleswig-Holstein (June 2023) and one from Berlin (November 2022).

A Norwegian hit the jackpot in January

The 120 million has also been distributed this year. In January, a Norwegian won the top prize in the Eurojackpot. The last time the entire 120 million euros went to Denmark was in June.

Before that, there was also a jackpot split in April: At that time, 60 million euros each went to North Rhine-Westphalia and Slovenia.

The Eurojackpot is an international lottery offered by state gambling companies in 19 European countries. Every Tuesday and Friday, a minimum of 10 million and a maximum of 120 million euros can be won.

The jackpot is capped at the sum of 120 million. If the upper limit is reached, every euro earmarked for the first prize is added to prize category 2. This draw was the seventh in a row with 120 million euros in the jackpot.

The draw is held in Helsinki and the lottery is coordinated by Westlotto in Münster. The probability of winning the Eurojackpot is 1 in 140 million.

dpa