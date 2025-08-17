A 13-year-old girl has attacked a carer in a psychiatric clinic in Germany with a sharp object, causing life-threatening injuries.

In the clinic in Paderborn, a 13-year-old patient is said to have attacked a caregiver with a sharp object. Bild: Christian Müller/dpa

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 13-year-old girl has attacked and critically injured a carer in a psychiatric clinic in Germany.

The attack happened while she was cooking in a kitchen.

The teenager is being monitored around the clock due to "a risk to others that cannot be ruled out". Show more

A 13-year-old girl has attacked and critically injured a nurse in a psychiatric clinic in Paderborn. According to a statement on Saturday evening, the public prosecutor's office in Paderborn and the police in Bielefeld are investigating an attempted homicide.

The teenager, who according to the investigating authorities was under round-the-clock surveillance due to "a risk to others that cannot be ruled out", is said to have attacked the 24-year-old caregiver with a sharp object while cooking in a kitchen on Saturday. The victim was taken to hospital. A spokeswoman for the Bielefeld police said on Sunday that the woman's life was now out of danger.

Monitored in a psychiatric ward

The 13-year-old was taken into police custody for the time being. Criminal proceedings, such as pre-trial detention, are out of the question due to the age of the suspects. A homicide squad from the Bielefeld police is investigating.

The motive, as well as the question of whether there may have been a political motivation, is the subject of ongoing investigations, the police and public prosecutor's office explained. The police did not confirm media reports that the 13-year-old was a suspected Islamist. The officers emphasized that there was no danger to the general public at any time.

The 13-year-old is reportedly currently undergoing inpatient treatment due to a detention order. In the psychiatric clinic, she is being monitored by a security service under the responsibility of the clinic's provider. Outside of the hospital, the police are on standby to intervene in the event of an escape attempt.