Police officers spend hours searching for a 13-year-old who allegedly attacked a fellow pupil at a Berlin school. Parents and police are worried. After more than 24 hours, the all-clear.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 13-year-old who fled after a knife attack on a 12-year-old child at a Berlin elementary school has been caught.

He was found by police undercover officers at the Altstadt Spandau subway station following information from citizens, the police in the German capital announced on Friday.

The 13-year-old is in police custody, a police spokesman said. Show more

Sniffer dogs, helicopters, public search with photos: Police officers are intensively searching for a 13-year-old who allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil at a Berlin elementary school. After more than 24 hours, police found the boy in the old town of Spandau in the Berlin district of the same name - on the stairs of Spandau subway station. Following information from the public, plainclothes police officers searched the area, according to reports.

The 13-year-old is in police custody, a police spokesman said. He is now to be taken to a child and adolescent psychiatric facility, according to the statement. "Obviously something must have gone wrong with him. Professionals other than the police are now needed," said police spokesman Martin Halweg. Externally, the boy was unharmed. "He made a tired but also relieved impression", said Hallweg.

Attack on classmate: 13-year-old suspect caught - Gallery Police stand outside an elementary school in the Berlin district of Spandau as pupils arrive at school in the morning. Image: dpa Police officers stand outside a school in Spandau where there was a knife attack on a pupil on Thursday. Image: dpa Police cars stand in front of a school in Spandau where there was a knife attack on a pupil. Image: dpa Attack on classmate: 13-year-old suspect caught - Gallery Police stand outside an elementary school in the Berlin district of Spandau as pupils arrive at school in the morning. Image: dpa Police officers stand outside a school in Spandau where there was a knife attack on a pupil on Thursday. Image: dpa Police cars stand in front of a school in Spandau where there was a knife attack on a pupil. Image: dpa

His parents have been informed. They had filed a missing persons report because their son had not appeared at home. The police are in close contact with the parents, he said. "They are doing their utmost to support our measures."

No criminal proceedings, but investigations

The suspect is not facing any punishment because of his young age. In Germany, children under the age of 14 are not criminally liable. Nevertheless, the police are continuing to investigate as normal. A homicide squad is responsible, according to reports. "We are hoping that he will open up about the case in order to understand the motivation," explained the police spokesperson.

The 13-year-old is said to have suddenly stabbed his classmate at an elementary school in Berlin-Spandau on Thursday morning. He then fled. According to police, a kitchen knife was found at the scene of the crime on Thursday. Officers searched for the boy with sniffer dogs, but an initial lead into a green area behind the school was lost. A helicopter was also briefly heard over the residential area near the school.

Victim is being cared for in hospital

The victim was taken to hospital and operated on immediately. According to the police, his condition is stable. However, it has not yet been possible to question the boy about the events on Thursday, said police spokesman Martin Halweg. "This will be done as soon as it is medically possible." The family is with him in hospital. Social care is being provided and a pastor is also looking after the pupil.

The background to the suspected knife attack is unclear for the time being. The whole thing happened in the changing room before or after sports, said the mother of a boy who witnessed it. There had been no previous history that day, but it was known that the two children did not particularly like each other, she said.

Background to the crime unclear

The police initially kept a low profile for investigative reasons. However, they ruled out a racist or religious motive. There were no indications of this, they said. Both children are German nationals. The alleged perpetrator obviously had an aggression problem, otherwise this would not have happened, the police spokesman said on Thursday. "There are no findings as to why he did this."

According to the police, teachers alerted the police and fire department at around 11.30 a.m. on Thursday. Emergency services and chaplains were on the scene, the other pupils and parents were sent home.

Education senator in contact with school management

The Senate Education Department was concerned. It had been informed of the incident immediately. "We are closely monitoring the process and are in continuous contact with the school," explained a spokesperson. The school had acted quickly and responsibly in accordance with the emergency plan. Senator Katharina Günther-Wünsch (CDU) immediately sought a personal meeting with the school management. In addition to the school crisis team, the School Psychology and Inclusion Education Counseling and Support Center (SIBUZ) was also involved.

Another attack in NRW

Shortly after the knife attack in Berlin, there was a police operation in North Rhine-Westphalia for a similar crime. An 11-year-old in Remscheid is said to have defended himself against an attack by a 13-year-old classmate with a knife. The 11-year-old then fled, but was quickly apprehended during a manhunt.

Federal Youth Minister Karin Prien (CDU) expressed her dismay at the violence among children and young people. "It is of course terrible when children hurt each other," said the CDU politician after the conclusion of the Youth and Family Ministers' Conference in Hamburg. At the same time, she spoke out in favor of better cross-jurisdictional cooperation in child and youth welfare.

Debate about the age of criminal responsibility

Following the attacks, debates have once again flared up on the subject of violence against children and young people. This includes the demand to lower the age of criminal responsibility.

In the view of the German Police Union, it must be lowered to at least the age of 12. It is not about putting children in prison, emphasized union boss Rainer Wendt. But they should be able to benefit from the "blessings of criminal proceedings", said Wendt. "There is a difference between some social worker acting on a 12- and 13-year-old who is armed with a knife and running around - and the police and public prosecutor's office doing the same," Wendt told Bild.

From the perspective of Berlin's Senator for Justice, Felor Badenberg (CDU), there is also a need for scientific consideration. "There are many arguments in favor, but I think there are also arguments that must be taken seriously against it," said Badenberg on the sidelines of the Consumer Protection Ministers' Conference. It is important to check whether someone of this age is actually capable of seeing the injustice of their actions.

Violence among children on the rise

The Berlin police have been warning for years of an increasing propensity for violence among these age groups. As early as 2022 and 2023, Berlin Police Commissioner Barbara Slowik Meisel said that she was personally concerned by the increase in acts involving children and young people.

The attacks often happen among themselves. Knives are also playing a more frequent role. They are often threatened, for example during robberies or to intimidate, but they are also used.