In an elaborate rescue operation involving a helicopter, a hovercraft, 17 other vehicles and 31 men, 139 anglers were pulled from an ice floe floating off Sakhalin Island in the Sea of Okhotsk.
However, the rescue team was poorly thanked. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, some of those rescued did not want to leave the floe. They were angry that they had to leave their equipment and catch behind on the ice.
Peaceful ice fishing is a popular winter pastime for Russian men - as it is in other northern countries. Every spring, anglers get stuck on ice floes that break away from the shore. In most cases, these emergencies have a minor outcome. However, ice anglers drown in Russia time and again.