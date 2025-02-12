Men fishing through ice holes in the Gulf of Finland off St. Petersburg at sunset. (symbolic photo) Keystone/Dmitri Lovetsky

More than 130 Russian ice anglers have been rescued from a drifting ice floe in the Far East of the country. However, some of them did not want to go.

In an elaborate rescue operation, 139 Russian ice anglers were brought to safety from a drifting ice floe off the island of Sakhalin.

However, some of them did not want to be rescued as they did not want to leave their equipment and catch behind on the ice.

In an elaborate rescue operation involving a helicopter, a hovercraft, 17 other vehicles and 31 men, 139 anglers were pulled from an ice floe floating off Sakhalin Island in the Sea of Okhotsk.

However, the rescue team was poorly thanked. According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, some of those rescued did not want to leave the floe. They were angry that they had to leave their equipment and catch behind on the ice.

Peaceful ice fishing is a popular winter pastime for Russian men - as it is in other northern countries. Every spring, anglers get stuck on ice floes that break away from the shore. In most cases, these emergencies have a minor outcome. However, ice anglers drown in Russia time and again.