According to police, 14 illegal miners were found dead in an abandoned mine shaft in South Africa. Many others were injured, said police spokeswoman Athlenda Mathe.

The cause of the incident, which occurred in an abandoned mine in the Northwest Province, remains unclear.

Illegal mining is widespread in this country at the southern tip of Africa. According to the South African Minerals Council, tens of thousands of workers enter hundreds of abandoned mines without permission every year to extract gold, diamonds, coal, and other raw materials. Those involved include unemployed South Africans as well as migrants from impoverished neighboring countries.

Access to abandoned mines is often controlled by criminal networks. Government efforts to combat illegal mining have so far had little success. In one of the largest rescue operations, 246 illegal miners were rescued from a disused gold mine shaft in the town of Stilfontein in early 2025; 78 died.