A 14-year-old boy fell to his death in front of his friend during a mountain tour in Bavaria. The teenager slipped on Sunday in the Ammergau Alps in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in wintry conditions and fell about 150 meters over rocky and partly steep terrain, as the police headquarters in Rosenheim announced on Monday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine his death.
The 14-year-old had undertaken a mountain tour to the Laubeneck, a peak in the Ammergau Alps, together with a 13-year-old. His 13-year-old companion had to witness the fall. Another mountaineer, who was on a neighboring peak, made an emergency call.
The mountain rescue team and a rescue helicopter made their way to the scene of the accident. The helicopter crew located the fallen teenager in a snowfield, but he was already dead. Emergency services brought the 13-year-old companion back down to the valley. Investigations into the exact course of the accident are ongoing.