A tragic accident occurred in the Ammergau Alps. (symbolic image) IMAGO/imagebroker/A. Scholz

A trip by two teenagers to the Ammergau Alps ends in tragedy: in front of his 13-year-old friend, a 14-year-old slips and falls 150 meters to his death.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 14-year-old boy suffered a fatal fall during a mountain tour in the Ammergau Alps in wintry conditions.

He slipped and fell around 150 meters, while his 13-year-old friend was forced to watch the accident.

Rescue workers were only able to determine the death of the teenager and the investigation is ongoing. Show more

A 14-year-old boy fell to his death in front of his friend during a mountain tour in Bavaria. The teenager slipped on Sunday in the Ammergau Alps in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen in wintry conditions and fell about 150 meters over rocky and partly steep terrain, as the police headquarters in Rosenheim announced on Monday. An emergency doctor was only able to determine his death.

The 14-year-old had undertaken a mountain tour to the Laubeneck, a peak in the Ammergau Alps, together with a 13-year-old. His 13-year-old companion had to witness the fall. Another mountaineer, who was on a neighboring peak, made an emergency call.

The mountain rescue team and a rescue helicopter made their way to the scene of the accident. The helicopter crew located the fallen teenager in a snowfield, but he was already dead. Emergency services brought the 13-year-old companion back down to the valley. Investigations into the exact course of the accident are ongoing.