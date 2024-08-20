A 14-year-old rider was run over and fatally injured by a piece of agricultural equipment on the island of Rügen. The girl was riding along with other young riders on a country lane near Bubkevitz when a tractor with a cultivator approached from behind, according to the police. When the tractor was level with the group of riders, the 14-year-old's horse mounted. The rider fell to the ground.
According to the police, the 26-year-old tractor driver was unable to take evasive action and the cultivator ran over the 14-year-old. The rider was so badly injured that she died at the scene of the accident. The criminal investigation department and a Dekra employee are investigating the incident.
A cultivator is an agricultural implement used to loosen the soil, remove weeds and prepare the seedbed.