  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Accident drama in Germany 14-year-old rider is run over by cultivator and fatally injured

dpa

20.8.2024 - 21:11

14-year-old rider is run over by tractor and fatally injured.
14-year-old rider is run over by tractor and fatally injured.
Symbolbild: dpa

A terrible end to a horseback ride: a tractor with a cultivator approaches a group of young riders as one of the horses mounts. A 14-year-old girl dies.

20.8.2024 - 21:11

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 14-year-old rider was run over and fatally injured by a piece of agricultural equipment on the island of Rügen.
  • When the tractor was level with the group of riders, the 14-year-old's horse mounted.
  • The rider fell to the ground and the tractor's cultivator ran over the girl.
Show more

A 14-year-old rider was run over and fatally injured by a piece of agricultural equipment on the island of Rügen. The girl was riding along with other young riders on a country lane near Bubkevitz when a tractor with a cultivator approached from behind, according to the police. When the tractor was level with the group of riders, the 14-year-old's horse mounted. The rider fell to the ground.

According to the police, the 26-year-old tractor driver was unable to take evasive action and the cultivator ran over the 14-year-old. The rider was so badly injured that she died at the scene of the accident. The criminal investigation department and a Dekra employee are investigating the incident.

A cultivator is an agricultural implement used to loosen the soil, remove weeds and prepare the seedbed.

dpa