The student is being held in pretrial detention due to the risk of him committing a crime, said Hansjörg Mayr, spokesperson for the Innsbruck Public Prosecutor’s Office. The suspicion is based on chat messages. Mayr added that an Islamist motive can be ruled out. The arrest took place on July 20.

The Austrian, who according to media reports is said to hold far-right views, is alleged to have discussed plans for an attack with a like-minded individual via a messaging service, according to the Austrian news agency APA. However, the investigation initially focused on the 14-year-old, Mayr added. It is still unclear exactly what the teenager was planning.

According to the public prosecutor's office, a large amount of data was also seized during the arrest and is now being analyzed. The Innsbruck Regional Court is scheduled to rule next week on whether to extend the suspect's pretrial detention.