The two teenagers were caught by the Aargau cantonal police and now have to answer to the juvenile prosecutor. (archive picture) Keystone

Two 14-year-olds caused a collision with a stolen BMW in Baden AG on Sunday morning. They fled the scene without paying any attention to the damage.

SDA

Observed by an eyewitness, the BMW crashed into a parked car in a residential area of Baden shortly after 7.30 a.m., according to the Aargau cantonal police. As the license plate had been left behind at the scene of the accident, a patrol was called to the owner's home. There, the police found the badly damaged car and saw two boys running away.

After a short pursuit, the fugitives were caught on foot. The suspected driver was under the influence of alcohol and also suspected of being under the influence of drugs. He subsequently had to provide a blood and urine sample. According to the police, the two were both from the region. According to initial findings, the two had stolen the car from one of the fathers for the joyride.

According to the information provided, both now have to answer to the juvenile prosecutor's office.

SDA