After his escape from Wandsworth prison in London, wanted posters are put up in search of the fugitive. KEYSTONE

A young British soldier joins the Iranian secret service out of frustration. After he is caught, he keeps the whole country on tenterhooks in a spectacular operation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A British ex-soldier has been jailed for 14 years for espionage and a prison break.

He felt like James Bond, his lawyer defended him.

In 2023, the 23-year-old escaped from custody in London's Wandsworth prison. Show more

A former British soldier has been jailed for more than 14 years for spying for Iran and making a spectacular escape from prison. This was decided by a judge in London.

A jury had considered it proven that the 23-year-old had passed on secret information such as a list of soldiers and members of the SAS special unit to Iranian contacts.

However, the case had mainly caused a stir because the young man had pulled off a cinematic escape from London's Wandsworth prison, where he was on remand, in the late summer of 2023. He tied himself up under a van with items of clothing.

🚨 BREAKING: Former soldier Daniel Khalife has been jailed for 14 years after “betraying his country” by spying for Iran and escaping from prison



Read more ⬇️https://t.co/aqJvTf4rnu pic.twitter.com/1TJVMy0iyO — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 3, 2025

The hunt for the escapee kept the country on tenterhooks. He was only caught after several days. In court, the 23-year-old and his lawyer played down the accusations of espionage. He had hoped to become a double agent and thought he could be a James Bond, his defense lawyer had said.

More "Scooby-Doo" than James Bond

In reality, his behavior was more reminiscent of the cartoon series "Scooby-Doo". He had only given the Iranians false or useless information.

The accused described himself as a patriot. He had been angry when a superior told him, with reference to his Iranian-born mother, that he could not pass the strict security check and fulfill his dream of working as an intelligence officer.

BREAKING: Daniel Khalife has been sentenced to 14 years and 3 months for spying and escaping prison pic.twitter.com/SYuyzK58Lb — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 3, 2025

The judge described the young man as a "dangerous fool" who craved attention. He actually had what it takes to be a model soldier. But by passing on personal data, he had put his comrades in serious danger, she said, explaining the sentence.

More videos