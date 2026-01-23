Traffic heading south at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel was backed up for 15 kilometers on Saturday morning.

It’s a familiar sight during the holiday season in front of the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel: Traffic often backs up for several kilometers. (File photo)

Between Erstfeld and Göschenen, travelers had to expect a wait of 2 hours and 30 minutes, according to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS).

Traffic was backed up on several stretches, according to the TCS website. The length of the traffic jam was increasing. As alternative routes, the TCS recommended the A13 via the San Bernardino Tunnel, the A9 via the Simplon or Great St. Bernard Passes, and the Lötschberg car ferry.

Due to the summer vacation, traffic jams are likely to occur frequently southbound at the northern portal of the Gotthard Tunnel. This is especially true because many travelers from Germany and the Netherlands are passing through Switzerland. According to the TCS, on weekends, as well as during the start and end of school breaks and on holidays, it is quite possible that traffic jams on the main routes will stretch for more than ten kilometers.