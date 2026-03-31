Avalanches have killed a particularly high number of people this year. However, the number of avalanche fatalities was average. (symbolic image) Keystone

This winter, significantly more people than usual have been buried by avalanches in the Swiss mountains. However, the number of fatalities at the end of March was almost the long-term average at 15 people.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to a winter review published on Tuesday by the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF, 244 people were recorded in 171 avalanches this winter up to the end of March. These figures are well above the average for the last ten years, which is 182 people recorded in 127 accidents.

15 people lost their lives. None of the buried persons were on ski slopes. Nine were recorded in touring terrain, six in off-piste terrain, as can be seen on the SLF website. The average for the last ten years up to the end of March is 14 fatalities.

Winter with an "old snow problem"

A so-called old snow problem characterized the winter of 2025/26 in the entire Alpine region. After an early onset of winter at the end of November, the weather remained dry and sunny until January. The resulting thin snow cover was heavily transformed and formed a very weak, unstable base.

According to the SLF, winters with a pronounced old snow problem are particularly accident-prone. The danger is often not easy to recognize, even for experts in the field. In addition, avalanches that break out in deep layers of the snowpack are usually dangerously large.

Valais, Ticino and Graubünden were particularly affected by this situation.

Climatologically, the winter of 2025/26 was, like the previous winter, too warm and characterized by well below-average snow depths. New snowfall totals across Switzerland only reached 50 to 75 percent of the long-term average. The snow deficit was greatest in the east of Switzerland.