According to the statement sent out on Monday, there was a "verbal dispute" between several young people at Rotkreuz station on Thursday a week ago. A 15-year-old confronted his 13-year-old opponent on the forecourt of a property and hit him several times in the face with his fist.
When the victim was lying on the ground, the suspect also kicked him in the head, according to reports. The 13-year-old was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital, it was reported.
The Zug police and the juvenile prosecutor's office arrested the suspect on March 16. During questioning, he "mostly confessed", according to the press release.
The Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into grievous bodily harm. The juvenile is currently in custody, the authorities added.