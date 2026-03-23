In Rotkreuz ZG, a teenager was seriously injured after a fight with punches and kicks. (symbolic picture) Keystone

A 13-year-old was seriously injured in an argument between two teenagers on March 12. The 15-year-old suspect is in custody, according to the Zug prosecution authorities.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An argument between teenagers escalates on March 12 at Rotkreuz station when a 15-year-old brutally attacks a 13-year-old.

He punches him several times in the face and kicks him in the head, leaving the victim seriously injured and hospitalized.

The police arrested the suspect and the youth prosecutor opened an investigation into grievous bodily harm. Show more

According to the statement sent out on Monday, there was a "verbal dispute" between several young people at Rotkreuz station on Thursday a week ago. A 15-year-old confronted his 13-year-old opponent on the forecourt of a property and hit him several times in the face with his fist.

When the victim was lying on the ground, the suspect also kicked him in the head, according to reports. The 13-year-old was seriously injured and had to be taken to hospital, it was reported.

The Zug police and the juvenile prosecutor's office arrested the suspect on March 16. During questioning, he "mostly confessed", according to the press release.

The Office of the Juvenile Prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into grievous bodily harm. The juvenile is currently in custody, the authorities added.