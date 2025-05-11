The police have been called to Berikon. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 15-year-old girl has been killed in Berikon in the canton of Aargau. Her lifeless body was found in a wooded area near the Schützenhaus. The police have already arrested the perpetrators.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A dead 15-year-old girl has been found in Berikon in the canton of Aargau.

According to the police, it is a homicide.

The police have already arrested the perpetrators. Show more

In the afternoon, pedestrians reported an injured person to the Aargau cantonal police who made a "strange impression", reportsBlick. The incident was reported shortly after 4 pm. A patrol then found a seriously injured person, as Bernhard Graser, media spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police, explained.

The Aargau cantonal police were deployed in connection with the incident on Sunday evening, as confirmed in a report by "20 Minuten". Further information will follow in a media release on Monday, it said.