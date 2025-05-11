  1. Residential Customers
Berikon AG 15-year-old girl killed - suspect arrested

SDA

12.5.2025 - 04:01

The police have been called to Berikon.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A 15-year-old girl has been killed in Berikon in the canton of Aargau. The seriously injured girl was initially found in a wooded area near the Schützenhaus. She died a short time later. The police have already arrested a suspect.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2025, 04:02

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 15-year-old girl was found seriously injured in Berikon in the canton of Aargau.
  • She died a short time later.
  • The police have already arrested one suspect.
Show more

In the afternoon, pedestrians reported an injured person to the Aargau cantonal police who made a "strange impression", reportsBlick. The incident was reported shortly after 4 pm. A patrol then found a seriously injured person, as Bernhard Graser, media spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police, explained.

The police are assuming a homicide.

The Aargau cantonal police were deployed in connection with the crime on Sunday evening, as they confirmed a corresponding report in "20 Minuten". Further information will follow in a press release on Monday, it said.