A 15-year-old girl has been killed in Berikon in the canton of Aargau. The seriously injured girl was initially found in a wooded area near the Schützenhaus. She died a short time later. The police have already arrested a suspect.

In the afternoon, pedestrians reported an injured person to the Aargau cantonal police who made a "strange impression", reportsBlick. The incident was reported shortly after 4 pm. A patrol then found a seriously injured person, as Bernhard Graser, media spokesman for the Aargau cantonal police, explained.

The police are assuming a homicide.

The Aargau cantonal police were deployed in connection with the crime on Sunday evening, as they confirmed a corresponding report in "20 Minuten". Further information will follow in a press release on Monday, it said.