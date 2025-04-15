  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Circumstances still unclear 15-year-old is hit by a car near Kriessern SG and dies

SDA

15.4.2025 - 08:43

The St. Gallen cantonal police responded to a fatal traffic accident on the A13 highway near Kriessern after midnight on Tuesday.
The St. Gallen cantonal police responded to a fatal traffic accident on the A13 highway near Kriessern after midnight on Tuesday.
Keystone

A 15-year-old teenager was hit and fatally injured by a car on the A13 near Kriessern on Tuesday night. According to the police, the exact circumstances of the accident are still unclear and are currently being investigated.

Keystone-SDA

15.04.2025, 08:43

15.04.2025, 08:47

A 15-year-old was hit and fatally injured by a car on the A13 highway near Kriessern shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to the police, the circumstances and the course of the accident have not been clarified and are being investigated.

The fatal traffic accident occurred shortly after the Kriessern exit, as the St. Gallen cantonal police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. The highway was closed for around four hours while the emergency services worked, as a spokesperson for the St. Gallen cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The spokesperson did not provide any further details about the course of the accident.

More from the department

Müntschemier BE. Cyclist fatally injured in a fall

Müntschemier BECyclist fatally injured in a fall

Retail trade. Swiss consumer spending rises in March despite Trump

Retail tradeSwiss consumer spending rises in March despite Trump

Competition. New rules on market power have not yet led to a flood of complaints

CompetitionNew rules on market power have not yet led to a flood of complaints