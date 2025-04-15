The St. Gallen cantonal police responded to a fatal traffic accident on the A13 highway near Kriessern after midnight on Tuesday. Keystone

A 15-year-old was hit and fatally injured by a car on the A13 highway near Kriessern shortly after midnight on Tuesday. According to the police, the circumstances and the course of the accident have not been clarified and are being investigated.

The fatal traffic accident occurred shortly after the Kriessern exit, as the St. Gallen cantonal police wrote in a statement on Tuesday. The highway was closed for around four hours while the emergency services worked, as a spokesperson for the St. Gallen cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The spokesperson did not provide any further details about the course of the accident.