Late on Thursday evening, a 1,500-degree mass ate its way through the Flumroc factory building in Flums SG. The authorities lifted the warning for potentially harmful gases after a few hours.

No one was injured in the incident at Flumroc. The canton of St. Gallen announced on Friday night via the Alertswiss warning service that there was no longer any danger to the population. According to estimates by the cantonal police, the damage to property is likely to be in the millions.

A technical defect at the Flums-based company, which produces rock wool, caused an extremely hot mass to leak out, said a spokesperson for the St. Gallen cantonal police when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Shortly before 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, molten mass overflowed from a furnace for as yet unknown reasons, the cantonal police wrote in a press release. The company melted stones in the furnace and then let them through a drain into a machine for further processing.

The material, which was around 1,500 degrees hot, spilled onto the floor and the high temperatures caused it to eat its way down several storeys. This resulted in considerable smoke development, wrote the cantonal police. There was also the possibility of harmful gases escaping.

Siren alarm warns the population

The authorities therefore triggered a siren alarm. They asked the population in Flums and Walenstadt to close doors and windows. Ventilation and air conditioning systems should also be switched off. The authorities gave the all-clear via Alertswiss before 01:30.

At this time, the fire department was still working to cool the leaking molten metal. According to the police, the extinguishing work proved difficult because the extinguishing water evaporated immediately due to the intense heat. Due to the heat, it was also not possible to enter the affected premises. The work is likely to continue for several hours, wrote the St. Gallen cantonal police.