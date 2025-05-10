Fire in chlorine warehouse: 150,000 Spaniards were not allowed outside - Gallery A fire in a chlorine warehouse in Spain has released a toxic cloud. Image: dpa Early this morning, residents of five Spanish municipalities southwest of Barcelona were woken from their sleep by a civil protection alarm on their cell phones due to a toxic chlorine cloud. Image: dpa Roads were closed and train services suspended as a toxic chlorine cloud from a fire in a warehouse in the town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, southwest of Barcelona, drifted over a densely populated area. Image: dpa Fire in chlorine warehouse: 150,000 Spaniards were not allowed outside - Gallery A fire in a chlorine warehouse in Spain has released a toxic cloud. Image: dpa Early this morning, residents of five Spanish municipalities southwest of Barcelona were woken from their sleep by a civil protection alarm on their cell phones due to a toxic chlorine cloud. Image: dpa Roads were closed and train services suspended as a toxic chlorine cloud from a fire in a warehouse in the town of Vilanova i la Geltrú, southwest of Barcelona, drifted over a densely populated area. Image: dpa

Early in the morning, a fire breaks out in a warehouse southwest of Barcelona. Tens of thousands of residents in the region are woken from their sleep. There is a disturbing message on their cell phones.

Around 150,000 people in the city of Vilanova i la Geltrú and four surrounding municipalities southwest of Barcelona were not allowed to leave their homes for hours.

The fire at a warehouse in Spain containing large quantities of chemicals for cleaning swimming pools caused a toxic cloud of chlorine to escape.

Videos on the internet showed how a huge light gray cloud spread over a densely populated area. Show more

A fire at a warehouse in Spain containing large quantities of chemicals for cleaning swimming pools has caused a toxic chlorine cloud to escape. Around 150,000 people in the city of Vilanova i la Geltrú and four surrounding municipalities southwest of Barcelona received an early morning alert on their cell phones from civil protection. The urgent instruction was that they should not leave their homes under any circumstances and should keep doors and windows closed because of the corrosive fumes.

Videos on the internet showed a huge light gray cloud covering densely populated areas. Two major roads were closed and train services in the region were suspended. Sporting events were also canceled. It took hours before people were allowed outside again, but they were warned to remain cautious, especially vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions.

According to the fire department, up to 70 tons of chlorine caught fire in the hall of a company that maintains swimming pool belts. Among other things, this produces chlorine gas, which forms hydrochloric acid with water on the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, throat and lungs and corrodes the sensitive tissue.

What caused the fire, which the fire department said it had brought under control, shortly after 2.00 a.m. was initially unknown.