A 16-year-old driver caused a fatal accident on Sunday while fleeing from the police. In Granges-près-Marnand VD, his vehicle crashed head-on into an oncoming car. A 74-year-old woman died as a result.

The teenager was to be stopped on Sunday afternoon in Sâles FR for having stolen license plates, as reported by the Fribourg cantonal police on Monday. He evaded the check and fled. A patrol initially lost sight of the car, but later spotted it again in Grandsivaz FR.

The subsequent chase, in which the Vaud police were also involved, ended on the road in Sassel. There, the fugitive lost control of his vehicle.

The passenger of the oncoming car died at the scene of the accident. The 76-year-old driver was seriously injured and flown to Bern by helicopter.

The 16-year-old man who caused the accident and his co-driver, who was the same age, were also taken to hospital. The juvenile court has opened a criminal investigation.