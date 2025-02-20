Ambulances are on duty near the scene. Bild: Keystone

Two women killed in a shopping center. The suspect's motive is still unclear. What is known?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a shopping center in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove (Königgrätz), a young man stabbed two women to death with a knife.

Police told the CTK news agency that they arrested the suspected attacker around ten minutes after the crime.

He is a 16-year-old Czech citizen. Show more

In a shopping center in the Czech city of Hradec Kralove (Königgrätz), a young man allegedly killed two women with a knife. Police told the CTK news agency that they arrested the suspected attacker around ten minutes after the crime.

He is a 16-year-old Czech citizen. His motive is unclear for the time being, but there are "no signs of a terrorist act". Nevertheless, the National Center for Combating Terrorism and Extremism was initially involved in the police investigation.

The two injured women were immediately given first aid, but unfortunately it was not possible to save them, said a spokeswoman for the emergency services.

No further danger to the public

According to the police, the young man chose his victims at random and stabbed them. The man attacked one woman directly in a discount store and the second in another room belonging to it. Both women were sales clerks. The alleged murder weapon, a knife with a 20-centimeter blade, was found by the police not far from the scene of the crime, according to a spokeswoman. There was no further danger to the public.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described the attack on Platform X as an "incomprehensible and terrible act". Other politicians also expressed their shock and condolences to the victims' families.